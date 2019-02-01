Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree men charged with supplying gun to Strasbourg market attacker

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Three men were Friday charged with supplying the weapon used by the gunman in the Christmas market attack in the French city of Strasbourg and placed in pre-trial detention, a judicial source said.

The three suspects, from the same family and aged 32, 34 and 78, were indicted by an examining magistrate in Paris for "possession and transfer of a category B weapon in relation to a criminal terrorist enterprise" and for "conspiracy with terrorist criminals", according to the source.

They are alleged to have supplied an 8mm pistol used by Cherif Chekatt, a small-time criminal who shot dead five people and wounded 11 during the December 11 attack on the open-air Christmas market.

The three men were arrested Tuesday in eastern France along with two other members of the family, who were released from custody Wednesday evening without being charged.

The three suspects were transferred Thursday from Strasbourg to the counter-terrorism bureau in Levallois-Perret, near Paris.

On December 17, another man, a relative of the killer, was also arrested and charged on the same counts.

Anti-terrorist police believe Chekatt had obtained the firearm -- an 8mm pistol -- a few days before the attack.

Chekatt, 29, who was on a special watchlist as a suspected radical Islamist, was shot dead by police after a two-day manhunt in the city on the German border.

Judicial sources said Chekatt had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in a video found on a USB key. The interior minister has dismissed a claim by the Islamic State group that it was responsible for the attack.

France has been on high alert since the start of a wave of jihadist attacks in 2015 which have killed 251 people.

More about France, Attack, Strasbourg, Justice
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Cory Booker: city councilman, mayor, senator now seeking White House
Op-Ed: 2019 Oscar predictions — 'Best Actress in a Leading Role'
Exclusive premiere: 'Boots' by rising country artist Sam Grow Special
Artificial intelligence trends to watch in 2019
Dennis Quaid talks new album, Paramount show, and technology Special
MIT and Microsoft make self-driving safer
Bitcoin appears to be consolidating just above $3,400
Review: Justin Timberlake celebrates birthday at Madison Square Garden Special
Review: Inateck Docking Station FD2002 Special
Vice Media cuts 250 jobs in effort to shore up profitability