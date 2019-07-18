Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree charged over Maltese anti-corruption journalist's murder

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Three suspects were formally charged on Tuesday over the 2017 murder of Maltese anti-corruption journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, as well as Vince Muscat, all in their fifties, were arrested in December 2017.

The justice ministry's confirmation of the charges, which allows a trial to be held, came on Tuesday just days before a 20-month deadline.

The public prosecutor now has further 20 months to set a date for the trial, which legal experts say may not take place for years.

Late last week the government of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, at the recommendation of the Council of Europe, said it would create a public commission of inquiry within the next two months, which would investigate whether the October 16, 2017 attack could have been prevented.

Caruana Galizia, described as a "one-woman WikiLeaks", was responsible for a number of corruption exposes targeting both Muscat and opposition figures.

In the wake of the murder, Malta asked American and Dutch experts to help in the probe.

After her death her sons demanded Muscat's resignation, accusing him of surrounding himself with crooks, creating a culture of impunity and turning the tiny Mediterranean state into a "mafia island".

More about Malta, Media, Murder
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kentucky coal producer with 2,800 workers files for bankruptcy
Mexico not in favor of Trump's safe-third-country agreement
Poland probes Russian-made FaceApp behind viral old age selfies
Israel battles wildfires after record heatwave
Chris Young talks 'Raised on Country,' tour and Grand Ole Opry Special
Cyprus new route for migrants prepared to 'die at sea'
July on track to be hottest month ever after record-breaking June
Microsoft teams up with AT&T for major cloud computing deal
Review: Queen music alive and well on Long Island thanks to Killer Queen Special
Taliban kill 25 Afghan elite commandos in clash