Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThree bodies found with crossbow bolts in German hotel

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Crime

German police were investigating Sunday the deaths of three people found in a Bavarian hotel room with crossbow bolts in their bodies.

The corpses, all of German citizens, and two crossbows were discovered around noon Saturday in the remote riverside hotel in the city of Passau near the Austrian border.

The three were a 33-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate state and a 30-year-old woman from Lower Saxony, who had jointly booked the room on Friday.

Police said there were no initial indications that anyone else was involved.

Post-mortems will be carried out in coming days.

More about Germany, Deaths, Crossbow
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Graphene fibres to replace pharmaceuticals? It’s happening
World is losing its 'political will' to fight climate change
Robots begin doing forest jobs that humans find boring
UN kicks off major climate change effort
UN says rebel pullout from key Yemen ports on track
Wildfire in B.C.'s central interior prompts evacuations
Merchants based in China are dominating Amazon
Trump, Xi could meet next month on trade: White House aide
Afghan refugee entrepreneurs thrive in Turkey
Is Uber's IPO the worst-ever in stock market history?