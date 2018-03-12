Three assailants were killed after they attacked a military checkpoint in southeastern Iran, the Islamic Republic's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Monday.

The attack took place near the city of Saravan, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Pakistani border, it said.

Revolutionary Guard troops fought off the attack, it added in a statement, saying one of the attackers was killed after detonating an explosive vest.

Two other "terrorists" were killed in the attack and two members of the Basiji paramilitary force affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards were wounded, it said, without providing further details.

Iranian media regularly reports armed clashes between security forces and criminal groups or "terrorists" in Sistan-Baluchistan province, where Saravan is located.

Most residents of the province are Sunni members of the Baluchi ethnic minority, while most of Shiite-ruled Iran is ethnically Persian.

In the past, Iran has accused Pakistan of supporting Jaish al-Adl, a jihadist group accused by Tehran of links to Al-Qaeda, which has carried out numerous attacks in Sistan-Baluchistan.