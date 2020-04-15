Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThousands rush to quit Georgia capital ahead of lockdown

Listen | Print
By AFP     15 hours ago in World

Thousands of Georgians on Wednesday rushed to get out of the capital Tbilisi ahead of a lockdown to be imposed as part of containment measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Motorways were jammed at the exits from Tbilisi as many families left the city, opting to spend the days of a stringent containment in their country houses.

On Tuesday, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia ordered that a state of emergency and general quarantine imposed last month be extended until May 10, also banning entry to and exit from four major cities -- Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi, and Kutaisi -– for 10 days starting on Wednesday evening.

Georgia has so far reported 306 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

But after a record 26 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, Gakharia said "the country has moved on to the stage of a full-scale internal transmission of the virus."

"It is therefore necessary to tighten the measures even further," he told a news conference.

Under the original quarantine conditions, residents were allowed to use their cars during the daytime, as long as there were no more than three people in a vehicle.

"We have to leave today because the city will be locked down tonight," Tbilisi resident Tinatin Kapanadze, 24, told AFP. "Better to go to the village instead of being locked in a flat."

On Wednesday, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said Georgia's hospitals would not be able to cope with a large-scale spread of the coronavirus as the tiny country does not have enough intensive care doctors to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients in a severe condition.

More about Health, Virus, georga, Lockdown
More news from
Latest News
Top News
IEA: Collapse in oil demand is erasing the last decade of growth
South Korea ruling party wins parliamentary majority
Swedish coronavirus model under fire as deaths rise
Aspirin use cuts risk of digestive tract cancers: study
'It's all about him' — Trump's name will be on stimulus checks
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to fill government vacancies
William Wild talks about inspiration behind 'Push Ups' album Special
Review: Machine Gun Kelly releases remarkable 'In These Walls' freestyle Special
Libyan government forces take areas west of Tripoli from Haftar
Qveen Herby talks new music while quarantined during the pandemic Special