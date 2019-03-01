Email
article imageThousands protest president fifth term bid in Algeria capital

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Thousands of people took to the streets of Algeria's capital Friday to protest against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in power, AFP journalists reported.

"Regime murderers," groups of flag-waving demonstrators chanted as riot police blocking their route used tear gas to prevent protesters from reaching key central locations.

An photographer and journalist from local media were briefly detained by police and removed from the protests before being released, an AFP journalist reported.

Algerian news website TSA reported crowds had gathered at other locations around the country.

The demonstrations came a week after tens of thousands of people rallied in the North African state against 81-year-old Bouteflika's decision to stand in the April 18 election.

Protesters have been mobilised by calls on social media and say the latest demonstrations are aimed not only at Bouteflika's bid to extend his 20-year tenure, but also against "the system" as a whole.

