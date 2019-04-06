Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThousands protest against Honduras president

Listen | Print
By AFP     58 mins ago in World

Thousands of people marched through the streets of the Honduran capital Friday night demanding the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez and an investigation of him and his family.

The protestors, from the so-called Movimiento Indignados (Indignant Movement) and numbering around 5,000 according to reporters, shouted "get out J.O.H.," as they marched to the public prosecutor's office.

"We demand the immediate removal of Juan Orlando Hernandez from the post he is currently usurping, as well as an urgent investigation of him and his family circle and political associates," the movement said in a statement.

It alleged Hernandez has links to people accused of corruption and drug trafficking, including his brother Antonio Hernandez, a former lawmaker who was arrested in Miami, Florida on November 23 and is accused of "large-scale drug trafficking."

President Hernandez has said he was shocked by his brother's arrest but that nobody was above the law.

The opposition says Hernandez, a conservative backed by the United States, was illegitimately re-elected in a November 2017 vote marred by delays and alleged fraud.

The "indignados" have made a return to the streets after their 2015 demonstrations against Hernandez, who was accused of illegally using government money for the 2013 presidential election that he won.

Hernandez admitted his conservative ruling National Party had accepted $94,000 that had been misappropriated from social security funds but said the funds had been used without his knowledge.

The opposition however charged that more than $300 million was skimmed from the poverty-stricken country's public health system.

Honduras is plagued by endemic corruption and gangs that control drug trafficking and organized crime.

This phenomenon has caused a wave of illegal immigration to the United States, notably by minors who fear being forced into gang enrollment.

More about Honduras, Politics, Protest, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour due to illness and injury
Review: ‘Shazam’ is lightning in a bottle Special
The three women hoping to upset India's Modi at the polls
Researchers create malware to highlight medical device risk Special
Venezuela's Guaido calls demo to maintain pressure on Maduro
Falcon Heavy completes static fire test ahead of Tuesday launch
Which are the most and least stressed U.S. states?
Belgium holds 60 in sweep against Albanian gangsters
US pressing Mexico to press labor reforms to conform with USMCA
Review: Don Felder rocks on latest solo album 'American Rock 'n' Roll' Special