Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThousands protest against Haiti's president

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Port-au-Prince, demanding that Haiti's President Jovenel Moise step down.

"Jovenel is incapable and incompetent, he must pack his bags because Haiti must live," said one of the protesters, Jean Ronald.

"It is not normal to live in such an unequal country," Ronald added, standing in front of the float of "Prophet Mackenson," a popular and controversial Haitian religious leader.

Mackenson Dorilas, a self-proclaimed "prophet," was sanctioned by the Haitian ministry of faiths at the end of 2018 after saying he could cure AIDS with a bed bug remedy.

The crowd of his faithful moved through streets of the capital, followed by large groups of demonstrators, praying and chanting slogans against the president.

After repeated demonstrations and barricades regularly mounted by opponents of the president across major roads, many schools have closed their doors for more than a month.

"I put on my uniform today, it is brand new, and the first chance I've had to put it on is in a demonstration," says Nelly Delamet, 19.

"Things have to change: Jovenel is not good."

Since coming to power in February 2017, Moise has had to face the anger of an opposition movement that refuses to recognize his victory in an election widely seen as dubious.

Anger mounted in late August due to a national fuel shortage, and protests turned violent.

More about Haiti, Demonstration, Economy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Spanish PM under pressure over Catalan protests
Pelosi leads 'bipartisan' US group for meetings in Jordan
Let jihadists return home, French anti-terror magistrate urges
CIRA Made a Terrible Mistake with a Domain Name Ad Commissioned
Review: What does it mean to be human? New London exhibit reveals all Special
How Catalan protest tactics are inspired by Hong Kong
Trans Mountain expansion could depend on Monday's election
Tens of thousands demonstrate again as Lebanon's government frays
Lawmaker calls for federal probe of contaminated baby food
High hopes as Dubai marks one-year countdown to Expo 2020