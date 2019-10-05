Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThousands march for independence in Scottish capital

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Thousands marched in Edinburgh Saturday calling for Scottish independence, with a possible British exit from the European Union just weeks away and calls growing for a fresh vote in Scotland on breaking from Britain.

The demonstrators, many carrying Scottish flags, some wearings kilts and a few playing musical instruments -- including bagpipes -- set off from Holyrood Park in the heart of the Scottish capital.

Many demonstrators carried Scottish flags and some played music along the way
Many demonstrators carried Scottish flags and some played music along the way
Andy Buchanan, AFP

Among them was lawyer and Scottish Nationalist (SNP) lawmaker Joanna Cherry, who was behind one of the successful legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament.

She was also one of main backers of a law passed last month forcing Johnson to ask the European Union for more time to avoid crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The group organising Saturday's march, All Under One Banner, said were hoping to get 100,000 people to attend.

Pressure is growing in Scotland for a second independence as the country voted by 62 percent agains...
Pressure is growing in Scotland for a second independence, as the country voted by 62 percent against leaving the European Union
Andy Buchanan, AFP

Scotland voted against independence in a 2014 referendum by 55 percent.

But nationalists argue that the 2016 British referendum in favour of Brexit means another independence referendum is necessary -- because Scotland voted by 62 percent to stay in the EU.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, has argued that Brexit will devastate the economy.

The march was organised by All Under One Banner a group set up after the 2014 referendum to continu...
The march was organised by All Under One Banner, a group set up after the 2014 referendum to continue campaigning for independence
Andy Buchanan, AFP

Nationalists also argue that some people voted against independence thinking it would guarantee their place inside the EU.

Sturgeon, who wants a second independence referendum in 2021, was unable to attend the march, but tweeted a message of support.

Some independence activists also joined the march, while a few pro-Union protesters carrying Union Jack flags staged a small counter-demonstration.

More about Britain, Politics, Scotland, Demo
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Mutaz Essa Barshim wins high jump at 2019 World Championships Special
Review: An evening with Kris Allen at The Cutting Room in New York City Special
Review: Kristen Karma melts hearts with 'Dear John' single Special
Tesla's software update for batteries may have reduced range
Trump opens 725,000 acres of California coast to oil drilling
Jeffrey Combs talks 'Holiday Hell,' digital age and Tom Hardy Special
Ferry disaster, politics and cinema intermingle at BIFF
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban as city grinds to halt
EU presses UK to resubmit Brexit plan as end-game looms
Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter