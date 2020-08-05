Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThousands evacuated as forest fires rage in southern France

Listen | Print
By AFP     23 mins ago in World

Around 2,700 people have been evacuated, some of them by boat, to escape forest fires that were raging Wednesday across a vast area near the southern French city of Marseille, officials said.

Some 1,800 firefighters are battling the blazes, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon, fanned by strong winds.

The fires have ravaged about 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of vegetation and are threatening residential areas and campsites near the coast, the fire service said.

No casualties have been reported, "but material damage has still to be evaluated," it said.

The blazes are not yet under control, but lighter winds are expected later Wednesday.

Some 1 800 firefighters are battling the blaze
Some 1,800 firefighters are battling the blaze
Xavier LEOTY, AFP

Eight campsites near the towns of Martigues, where the fire erupted, and Sausset-les-Pins have been evacuated "as a preventative measure", the fire service said.

Some of the tourists at the sites were taken by boat and are being looked after by local authorities.

A care home for the elderly was also evacuated.

A second blaze in the same region broke out near an industrial park, and raged across 120 hectares, damaging a house and several businesses.

More about France, Fire, Tourism
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Cassadee Pope talks acoustic album 'Rise and Shine,' digital age Special
Forest fire in southern France triggers evacuations
Single mums feel 'invisible' in Germany's coronavirus crisis
World offers support, condolences to Lebanon after devastating blasts
Three-step strategy to reduce coronavirus infection risk indoors
Apocalyptic scenes as blasts ravage Beirut
Two huge Beirut explosions kill 78, injure thousands
Review: Eve Donovan becomes Ben's worst nightmare in 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Op-Ed: How do high priced face masks help anyone? Not at all.
CDC - Prepare for 2020 outbreak of polio-like illness in children