By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven that in some countries there is real hope of vanquishing the outbreak, while in other countries, it is just a dream. The United States continues to lead the world with 390,649 deaths and 23,441,737 confirmed cases of the virus. As of Friday, Canada has recorded 17,559 deaths and 693,658 confirmed cases. It may be horrifying to even think about, but with testing so inadequate in many countries, scientists don't really know how many more people have the virus, and even more disturbing, just how high the death toll really is - there might be hundreds of thousands of additional deaths. Coffins stacked outside a factory in Lima's Juan de Lurigancho district on June 3, 2020. Peru is Latin America's second-worst hit country from the coronavirus pandemic Ernesto BENAVIDES, AFP Keep in mind that it has been just a few weeks over a year from when the If 10 full Airbus A380's crashed every single day for one year, the death toll would be similar to the death toll for the pandemic so far. And the virus has spread to every corner of the globe. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was devastated after the global death toll for COVID-19 topped 2 million. A picture from September 14, 2017 shows an Emirates Airbus A380 landing at Dubai's International Airport GIUSEPPE CACACE, AFP/File Uneven and disproportionate vaccine rollout In wealthy countries such as the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada, and Germany, millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, as can be seen in the chart below. However, in other countries, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground. Many experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico, and Brazil, which together account for about a quarter of the world’s deaths, reports the “As a country, as a society, as citizens, we haven’t understood,” lamented Israel Gomez, a Mexico City paramedic who spent months shuttling COVID-19 patients around by ambulance, desperately looking for vacant hospital beds. “We have not understood that this is not a game, that this really exists.” Our World in Data The vaccines are a two-edged sword, in some ways. While it is amazing that with today's advanced technology, scientists were able to develop the vaccines meant to halt the coronavirus in its tracks, in wealthy nations, distribution and vaccination efforts have been hit with numerous roadblocks, including long lines, inadequate budgets, and a patchwork of state and local approaches. Poorer countries are facing far greater obstacles, from inadequate healthcare systems to crumbling transportation networks, entrenched corruption, and a lack of reliable electricity to keep vaccines cold enough. It is a sad fact that for people in some countries, the thought of vanquishing the virus may only be a dream. One last obstacle to stopping the spread of the virus is the unevenness of wealth around the world. Rich countries have already snapped up all the doses of vaccine available, while COVAX, a U.N.-backed project to supply shots to developing parts of the world, has found itself short of vaccine, money, and logistical help. According to data from Johns Hopkins University on Friday, the global death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,003,625, with a total of 93,580,828 confirmed cases of the coronavirus having been recorded.The United States continues to lead the world with 390,649 deaths and 23,441,737 confirmed cases of the virus. 