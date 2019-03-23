Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe latest: Second ship needs rescue off Norwegian coast

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     33 mins ago in Travel
Norwegian rescue authorities say a freighter has experienced an engine seizure in the same stormy Hustadsvika Bay region off western Norway where hundreds of people are being winched off by helicopter from the ailing Viking Sky cruise ship.
Authorities have diverted two of the five helicopters being used to rescue the 1,300 passengers and crew from the Viking cruise ship to help the Hagland Captain cargo vessel's crew of nine in the storm, according to SFGate. British and American tourists make up the majority of passengers on the cruise ship.
Both ships have experienced engine failure in the stormy Hustadsvika Bay region off the coast of Western Norway. Earlier today, the Viking cruise ship sent out a mayday call when they ran into propulsion problems. The crew was able to anchor in Hustadsvika Bay, between the western Norwegian cities of Alesund and Trondheim so that evacuations could take place.
Authorities told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that a strong storm with high waves was preventing rescue workers from using lifeboats to rescue the passengers. "It's a demanding exercise because they (passengers) have to hang in the air under a helicopter and there's a very, very strong wind," witness Odd Roar Lange told NRK at the site.
Both ships are now trying to avoid being dashed into the rocky shoreline. Rescue workers are saying it will take hours to rescue all the passengers and crew of the vessels. Passengers were terrified.
Janet Jacob was among the first group of passengers evacuated by helicopter to a hotel in the nearby town of Molde. According to the Associated Press, she told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK late Saturday that “I was afraid. I’ve never experienced anything so scary.”
More about Norway, Viking cruise ship, Rescue of passengers, helicopter rescue, freighter rescue
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'The Dirt' is an exceptional Mötley Crüe biopic on Netflix Special
Norway airlifting 1,300 off cruise ship in rough seas
Syria Kurds urge Damascus to choose dialogue: commander
Ford Explorer owners complain their SUVs are poisoning them
Baghouz, where the last black flag came down
Norway airlifting 1,300 passengers off SOS cruise ship
Sony stops providing digital download codes to retailers
What has Guaido achieved as Venezuela's US-backed 'interim leader?'
Review: Stevie Nicks music is alive and well at Mulcahy's with Gypsy Special
As 'caliphate' ends where is its leader Baghdadi?