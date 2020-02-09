Email
article imageThe global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The new coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has killed more than 800 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are nearly 37,200 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 350 infections reported in nearly 30 other places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Here are the places where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed:

- CHINA -

As of Sunday, 37,198 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 811 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The fatalities include a US citizen -- believed to be the first foreigner confirmed to have died.

- ASIA-PACIFIC -

Cruise ship, Diamond Princess: 64

Singapore: 40

Thailand: 32

Hong Kong: 29, including one death

South Korea: 27

Japan: 25

Taiwan: 18

Malaysia: 17

Australia: 15

Vietnam: 13

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

- NORTH AMERICA -

United States: 12

Canada: 7

- EUROPE -

Germany: 14

France: 11

Britain: 4

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Finland: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

- MIDDLE EAST -

United Arab Emirates: 7

