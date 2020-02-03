The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 360 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are over 17,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in around two dozen places. There has also been one death, in the Philippines.

Here's where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed:

- CHINA -

As of Monday, 17,205 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 362 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -

- Australia -

Twelve patients have been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Hubei province.

- Cambodia -

Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.

- Hong Kong -

In Hong Kong, 15 people are known to have the disease.

- India -

India's health ministry on Sunday confirmed the country's second case, which like the first, is in the southern state of Kerala. The ministry said the new case was being treated in isolation at a hospital.

- Japan -

Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

- Macau -

Macau, a gambling hub popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed eight cases.

- Malaysia -

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases, all Chinese nationals.

- Nepal -

Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.

- The Philippines -

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside mainland China. Authorities said the 44-year-old Chinese man had arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan.

The country now has two cases. The first case detected in the Philippines was a 38-year-old woman who had arrived with the man from Wuhan. She is recovering in hospital.

- Singapore -

Singapore Saturday announced two new infections, bringing the city-state's total to 18.

- South Korea -

South Korea has so far confirmed 15 cases. They include a South Korean man in his 20s who returned from Wuhan on a chartered plane, a 40-year-old Chinese woman whose husband was diagnosed with the virus, and a 43-year-old South Korean man who returned from Wuhan on January 20.

- Sri Lanka -

Sri Lanka has confirmed one infection -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

- Taiwan -

Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

- Thailand -

Thailand has announced 19 confirmed infections.

- Vietnam -

Vietnam has reported a total of eight cases.

- NORTH AMERICA -

- Canada -

Canada has confirmed four cases.

- United States -

The United States has confirmed 11 cases: six in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts and one in Washington state.

- EUROPE -

- Britain -

British health officials on Friday announced that two people had tested positive for the virus, the country's first confirmed cases.

- Finland -

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

- France -

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

- Germany -

Germany now has 10 confirmed cases after two people evacuated from China tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

- Italy -

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday -- two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

- Russia -

Russia said Friday that two Chinese citizens had tested positive in the country's first cases.

- Sweden -

Sweden on Friday announced its first case, a woman whose nationality has not been revealed.

- Spain -

Spain reported its first case late on Friday in a man on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries. He was one of five people isolated after coming into contact with a German man with the illness.

- MIDDLE EAST -

- United Arab Emirates -

The UAE on Saturday reported a fifth case -- a man who returned from Wuhan. He is in stable condition. Earlier health officials confirmed a Chinese family of four tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan.

