By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in World China has demanded that Canada suspend all meat exports after Chinese officials said they found traces of ractopamine, an animal feed additive banned in their country in a batch of pork products. As for the accusation that Canadian pork producers are using ractopamine in animal feed, it can be said that it is entirely legal to use the A man grills pork for sale at a market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which has banned the import of all pigs and pork products TANG CHHIN Sothy, AFP What is ractopamine? Ractopamine hydrochloride is not an antibiotic or hormone. It is classified as a feed additive. It belongs to a class of drugs called beta-agonists, according to Ben Bohrer, an assistant professor at the University of Guelph, and president of the Canadian Meat Science Association, reports the The additive is sometimes Ractopamine is generally used on swine, beef, and turkeys to "finish" the animals before they are slaughtered for meat. Canada and the U&.S. insist there are no health risks to humans from the use of the feed additive in animals used for meat. “In the livestock production world, that’s really the major goal of most livestock producers: to produce a product that’s efficient,” Bohrer said. “They have low input costs or lower input costs, so they’re consuming less feed, and with less feed, they’re producing meat that’s both larger and leaner.” Beef processing plant in Canada. BeefResearch How common is ractopamine in Canadian pork? “In Canada, the industry really led us to a point where most pork that’s produced in Canada doesn’t contain ractopamine, and that’s to access foreign markets,” Jameson told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. He added that in the U.S., the additive is used in almost 50 percent of pork products. It should be noted that this is not the first time Canada has been accused of shipping pork to China with residual amounts of ractopamine being detected in the meat. On July 18, 2017, The Scene from a tour of a turkey farm. National Turkey Federation “Canadian Pork International, Canadian Pork Council, and the Canadian Meat Council are working with the establishment involved as well as with Canadian government officials to clarify this incident and to take corrective actions,” said Pork Council spokesman Gary Stordy, at the time. “We are taking this detection very seriously and want to assure Chinese customers that our industry is dedicated to providing consumers a healthy, safe and nutritious product.” The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued an advisory to the industry that “China is looking at this violation as a systemic failure in the implementation of the Canadian Ractopamine-Free Pork Certification Program which could affect future pork exports to China. Furthermore, the Chinese authorities are testing Canadian pork for ractopamine at a wider level.” A slab of cured pork tastytouring But is ractopamine safe around humans? In Canada, a product called Ractopamine 100 is used for finishing beef cattle. It is recommended that the ractopamine-mixed feed be fed for 28 to 42 days prior to slaughter. It is The additive sheet also warns: "The active ingredient in RACTOPAMINE 100 is ractopamine hydrochloride. Ractopamine hydrochloride is a beta-adrenergic agonist. Individuals with cardiovascular disease should exercise special caution to avoid exposure." But, yes, the U.S. FDA and Canadian authorities say it is safe for humans to eat meat where ractopamine has been used to "finish" the animals slaughtered. 