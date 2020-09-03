Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThailand records first coronavirus case after 100-day streak

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A Thai disc jockey sentenced last week to two years in prison has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday, ending the kingdom's 100-day run without a local transmission.

The man, sentenced on August 26 for what local media said was a drugs offence, had been in contact with at least 30 other people before testing positive on Wednesday.

Those tested so far have all been negative, officials said.

"It is a local transmission after we have passed 100 days," said Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director general of Thailand's Disease Control Department.

The man had worked as a DJ in different bars around Bangkok -- including a venue in the tourist backpacker hotspot Khao San Road.

Thailand has largely returned to normal since the virus epidemic forced lockdowns and travel bans across the country, with bars and restaurants being packed diners and public transport running at full steam.

Since May 25 all new cases detected in Thailand were in quarantine centres among repatriated Thais or foreigners returning to the kingdom.

Thailand has largely missed the full brunt of the virus despite being the first country outside China to register an infection.

But its economy has been torpedoed by the government's swift lockdown, and the kingdom's tourism sector has suffered the hardest.

Thailand's growth contracted by 12.2 percent in its second quarter, the sharpest plunge in more than 20 years.

More about Thailand, Health, Virus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kremlin rejects claims Navalny poisoned with Novichok
Q&A: How small medical practices can overcome payment problems Special
Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off Japan
Afghan releases final 100 of 5,000 Taliban prisoners
Pakistan backlash grows over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
In crumbling workers' paradise, Russians live in squalor
A Martinez talks 'The Bay,' acting, 'Days of Our Lives,' success Special
International flights to Beijing resume after five months
Second Trump appointee ousted as FDA does damage control
Op-Ed: Oak Ridge analysis shows how COVID-19 works — Tricky and deadly