Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThailand delays AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

Thailand abruptly delayed its roll-out of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, stopping Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha from getting the first jab as several European nations suspended their programmes over blood clot fears.

The kingdom was scheduled to start administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, with Prayut expected to be filmed receiving the first injection.

But by 8:30 am (0130 GMT) the gruff former general was nowhere to be seen, the event was abruptly cancelled, and a press conference with health officials was called.

"Vaccine injection for Thais must be safe, we do not have to be in a hurry," Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, an adviser for the country's Covid-19 vaccine committee, told a press conference.

"Though the quality of AstraZeneca is good, some countries have asked for a delay. We will delay (as well)."

Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab the day before.

Austria on Sunday stopped using doses from one batch, after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" days after receiving an anti-Covid shot.

Factfile on the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against Covid-19
Factfile on the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against Covid-19
, AFP

However, there is still no established link between the vaccine and blood clots, and Denmark stressed that its move was merely precautionary as it examined the risks more closely.

"We are waiting for Denmark and Austria to make a conclusion," said Thai virologist Yong Poovarawan.

"We are delaying to let others prove (the side effects) of whether or not it is because of the vaccine or if it is only on that specific batch," he said, adding that the batch Thailand received was made in a factory in Asia.

Thailand already rolled out its vaccination campaign last month, with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, and health workers were the first to receive the injections on February 28.

The Sinovac shipment arrived with huge fanfare at Bangkok's airport, with a Chinese embassy official vowing that the vaccine export showed the "strengthened relations between China and Thailand".

Thailand, which imposed stringent restrictions on people entering its territory to tackle the virus, has managed to limit its impact, registering just 26,000 cases and 85 deaths.

More about Health, Virus, Thailand, Vaccines
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Art world rocked as digital 'NFT' work fetches $69.3 mn
Glamorous and worldly: Five things to know about Vikings
GE plans to build UK blade factory for offshore wind turbines
Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective against severe Covid: company
Number of twins being born at 'all-time high', researchers say
Emma Samms, MBE talks about upcoming virtual 'Dynasty' fan event Special
'Slapface' film to have world premiere at Cinequest Film Festival Special
Dame Brigitte Kruse to host classic 'Hollywood & Music' auction
Eye on China, Biden holds first summit with Japan, India, Australia