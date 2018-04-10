Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTear gas, petrol bombs as French police clear 'eco-camp'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

French police battled Tuesday to evict anti-airport protesters and the creators of an alternative anti-capitalist settlement in western France during a second day of clashes.

Some 2,500 officers raided the decade-old camp at Notre-Dame-des-Landes on Monday, destroying makeshift buildings topped with corrugated iron, a giant tent, a watchtower, and a sheep shed and cheese-making area.

The assault in a wooded area near the city of Nantes has seen dozens of rounds of tear gas fired, as well as stun grenades, while the occupants and demonstrators have responded by throwing petrol bombs and rocks at the security forces.

The activists have used tractors and burning barricades of tyres, wooden pallets, hay bales and electricity poles in an effort to keep the police at bay.

Two policemen suffered minor injuries on Tuesday, a security source told AFP, while around six demonstrators were hurt.

Activists opposed to the building of an airport began squatting on the farmland in 2008 and have since built up a community they bill as a model of sustainable farming and political debate.

In January, the government scrapped plans for the airport and told the protesters to clear out by spring.

The government has said the main aim of the operation is to retake control of a key road that runs through the area that has been blocked for five years.

asl-alh-aag-ptr/adp/js/txw

More about France, Airport, Environment, Eviction
More news from
Latest News
Top News
No Russia-German pipeline plan without Ukraine role: Merkel
Province of Ontario examining cryptocoin trading platforms
This grocery chain hopes to improve food safety using blockchain
Indonesia's bootleg booze death toll climbs to 90
Italian football hooligan turns pro-Russian separatist in Ukraine
Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris
Nana Mouskouri talks 'Forever Young' CD, music career, world tour Special
Mexico reviews cooperation with US over 'blatant' tension
Israel ministers defend soldiers appearing to rejoice in shooting Palestinian
Op-Ed: Chinese military bases in Pacific: What's the real strategy?