Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTargeted in protests, Chile removes general's statue

Listen | Print
By AFP     36 mins ago in World

The statue of a 19th-century Chilean general was temporarily removed from a Santiago square Friday after being repeatedly vandalized during protests.

The likeness of General Manuel Baquedano on horseback -- burnt, painted and dented in months of demonstrations -- was lifted from its pedestal in the early morning hours as military veterans paid their respects.

Nearby, a dozen protesters were detained.

Baquedano and his statue was not a specific target of protests that started in Chile in October 2019 against social inequality, corruption, and the rising cost of living.

But it got drawn into a symbolic tussle between protesters and authorities for control of the central square named after him.

The protests have continued, though on a much smaller scale, despite a referendum last October -- a key demand of the demonstrators -- voting to replace Chile's dictatorship-era constitution.

Week after week, hold-out protesters have taken aim at the statue, once painting it completely red, and repeatedly trying to topple it from its plinth.

On Monday, a group of hooded men tried to dismantle the statue with saws and hammers as a Women's Day rally was unfolding at its feet.

Three days earlier, it was set on fire.

President Sebastian Pinera said Thursday the monument, erected in 1928, will be replaced as soon as it has been fully restored "because we want to show our appreciation and respect for our heroes."

Baquedano was a hero of the War of the Pacific Chile fought against Peru and Bolivia in the late 19th century.

His statue overlooks the tomb of an unknown soldier who died in the same war.

More about Chile, Protest, Statue
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
Review: Imagine Dragons release soaring rock single 'Follow You' Special
Sri Lanka bristles over Chinese doormats featuring flag
Russia backs US plan for Taliban role in Afghanistan interim govt
Nigeria gunmen raid college, dozens feared abducted
CEO of China's Ant Group steps down
Nigeria gunmen abduct dozens of students in college raid
Ryuk ransomware hits Spanish Government Special
'Bigger than Neymar': pandemic propels Brazil doctor to fame
Mark Pellegrino joins the cast of 'American Rust' on Showtime