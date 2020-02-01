Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTanzanian politican barred from US for rights 'violations'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A leading Tanzanian politician who launched a crackdown on homosexuality has been banned from visiting the United States, the US State Department said.

In a statement dated Friday, the US said the sanctions on Paul Christian Makonda, the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital, come amid Washington's growing concerns about basic freedoms in the East African nation.

"These actions against Paul Christian Makonda underscore our concern with human rights violations and abuses in Tanzania," the statement read.

Both Makonda and his wife, Mary Felix Massenge, are now barred from visiting the US.

"The Department of State is publicly designating Paul Christian Makonda... due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, which include the flagrant denial of the right to life, liberty, or the security of persons," the statement read.

"He has also been implicated in oppression of the political opposition, crackdowns on freedom of expression and association, and the targeting of marginalised individuals."

In October 2018, Makonda announced a project to hunt down homosexuals.

President John Magufuli later distanced himself from this initiative, explaining that it did not reflect the views of his government.

But it comes amid rising criticism of Magufuli by watchdogs for his human rights record.

"The United States remains deeply concerned over deteriorating respect for human rights and rule of law in Tanzania," the statement read.

"We call on the Tanzanian government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, association, and the right of peaceful assembly," it added.

More about Tanzania, Rights, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Yemen's Huthi rebels in possession of new arms: UN report
China virus silences Macau's bustling casinos
Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving from China
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
Trump lifts US restrictions on anti-personnel landmines
Malawi braces for ruling on alleged election fraud
Dead man lies on an empty street at China's virus ground zero
China's isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259
'Very depressing': No fans of Brexit on Calais-Dover crossing
Relative of extinct tortoise located in Galapagos