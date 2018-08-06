Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOne dead after tanker truck explodes near Bologna

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

At least one person died and more than 40 others were injured Monday after a tanker truck exploded creating a fireball on a motorway just outside the northern Italian city of Bologna, the fire service said.

The blast that engulfed the area with flames and black smoke and caused a bridge to partially collapse occurred near Borgo Paginale to the west of the city, close to Bologna airport, the Italian fire service said on Twitter.

Italian media has reported that many of the injured were hit by debris and shattered glass following the explosion.

Firefighters have since put out the blaze, a fire service spokesman told AFP, adding that efforts were under way to ascertain the cause of the explosion and the precise number of victims.

A video published on Twitter by the fire service shows a huge column of black smoke billowing from the wreckage of the truck on the city's ring road.

Images released earlier by the fire service showed burning cars in an adjacent carpark.

One video filmed by a motorist circulating on Twitter shows the moment the tanker exploded, when a black plume of smoke was suddenly swept away by a powerful ball of flame that takes over the entire horizon.

More about italie, Explosion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
1,200 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands: disaster agency
Canada 'seriously concerned' after Saudis order ambassador's expulsion
Bruce Caldwell shares details about pole vault, track and field Special
Morocco's ancient city of Volubilis rises again
One dead after tanker truck explodes near Bologna
'Chef of the century', Joel Robuchon, dies at 73
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its own over 'interference'
Trump blames California wildfires on state's environmental laws
Europe bakes again in near-record temperatures
Essential Science: How our Sun went through the 'terrible twos'