Taliban kill at least 29 in two attacks on Afghan forces

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTaliban kill at least 29 in two attacks on Afghan forces

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in World
The Afghan Defense Ministry bragged that Afghan forces had killed 51 Taliban fighters during last weekend. The Taliban appear to have retaliated hitting security checkpoints in Kunduz and the neighboring Baghlan province,
Attacks inflict significant casualties
At the Kunduz checkpoint 15 soldiers were killed and another 14 police were killed when the Baghlan post was completely overrun. In all 29 were killed by the Taliban attacks.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks. A Taliban spokesperson claimed larger number of casualties saying 35 Afghan soldiers were killed in Kunduz and 17 in Baghlan.
Fighting has also been reported around the site of a recently downed US airplane in Ghazni. A recent Digital Journal article reports on the downing. The US has reportedly recovered the black box of the plane.
Taliban gain weapons and ammunition in attacks on checkpoints
Attacks on checkpoints and police stations are excellent sources of weapons and ammunition for the Taliban. They can often be overrun quickly and with few casualties. They are then looted of supplies including precious firearms and ammunition. No doubt many of the Taliban military resources such as weapons and ammunition come from US shipments to arm Afghan forces.
Doha peace talks
The Taliban and US have been holding peace talks in Doha for some time. Sources close to the talks said the Taliban had agreed internally to halt attacks against US forces and "reduce" assaults. However a while ago the Taliban had complained of the US putting further conditions on the talks progressing. The US had earlier dropped out of talks after one US soldier was killed in an attack even though there was no ceasefire agreement.
Both sides are attacking each other again. It remains to be seen if this will again disrupt talks or if they will proceed.
More about Taliban, Afghan war, afghan casualties
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Michele McDonald talks about upcoming shows, and digital age Special
Mystery of how stress causes gray hair revealed
Bret Michaels inducted in Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame
Finding warm water beneath Thwaites Glacier alarms scientists
Adam Lambert teases new song 'Roses' with Nile Rodgers
Former Gitmo psychologist questioned on role in interrogations
WHO declares global health emergency over 2019-nCOV
Taliban kill at least 29 in two attacks on Afghan forces
Despite pressure, US renews exemptions for Iran nuclear deal
Dead man lies on an empty street at China's virus ground zero