Taliban kill at least 29 in two attacks on Afghan forces

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World The Afghan Defense Ministry bragged that Afghan forces had killed 51 Taliban fighters during last weekend. The Taliban appear to have retaliated hitting security checkpoints in Kunduz and the neighboring Baghlan province, Attacks inflict significant casualties Fighting has also been reported around the site of a recently downed US airplane in Ghazni. A recent Taliban gain weapons and ammunition in attacks on checkpoints Attacks on checkpoints and police stations are excellent sources of weapons and ammunition for the Taliban. They can often be overrun quickly and with few casualties. They are then looted of supplies including precious firearms and ammunition. No doubt many of the Taliban military resources such as weapons and ammunition come from US shipments to arm Afghan forces. Doha peace talks The Taliban and US have been holding peace talks in Doha for some time. Sources close to the talks said the Taliban had agreed internally to halt attacks against US forces and "reduce" assaults. Both sides are attacking each other again. It remains to be seen if this will again disrupt talks or if they will proceed. At the Kunduz checkpoint 15 soldiers were killed and another 14 police were killed when the Baghlan post was completely overrun. In all 29 were killed by the Taliban attacks. The Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks. A Taliban spokesperson claimed larger number of casualties saying 35 Afghan soldiers were killed in Kunduz and 17 in Baghlan. The US has reportedly recovered the black box of the plane. However a while ago the Taliban had complained of the US putting further conditions on the talks progressing. The US had earlier dropped out of talks after one US soldier was killed in an attack even though there was no ceasefire agreement.