Taliban kill at least 29 in two attacks on Afghan forces

Attacks inflict significant casualties
At the Kunduz checkpoint
15 soldiers were killed and another 14 police were killed when the Baghlan post was completely overrun. In all 29 were killed by the Taliban attacks.
The Taliban
claimed responsibility for both attacks. A Taliban spokesperson claimed larger number of casualties saying 35 Afghan soldiers were killed in Kunduz and 17 in Baghlan.
Fighting has also been reported around the site of a recently downed US airplane in Ghazni. A recent Digital Journal
article reports on the downing. The US has reportedly recovered the black box of the plane.
Taliban gain weapons and ammunition in attacks on checkpoints
Attacks on checkpoints and police stations are excellent sources of weapons and ammunition for the Taliban. They can often be overrun quickly and with few casualties. They are then looted of supplies including precious firearms and ammunition. No doubt many of the Taliban military resources such as weapons and ammunition come from US shipments to arm Afghan forces.
Doha peace talks
The Taliban and US have been holding peace talks in Doha for some time. Sources close to the talks said the Taliban had agreed internally to halt attacks against US forces and "reduce" assaults. However a while ago
the Taliban had complained of the US putting further conditions on the talks progressing. The US had earlier dropped out of talks after one US soldier was killed in an attack even though there was no ceasefire agreement.
Both sides are attacking each other again. It remains to be seen if this will again disrupt talks or if they will proceed.