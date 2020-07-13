Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTaliban car bomb attack on Afghan intel office kills 11

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

At least 11 security personnel were killed Monday in an attack claimed by the Taliban on a rural office of Afghanistan's intelligence agency, officials said.

The insurgents said a suicide bomber detonated a device inside a car near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) while gunmen stormed the building in Aybak city in the north of the country.

Abdul Latif Ibrahimi, governor of Samangan province, told AFP 11 people were killed and 63 others, mostly civilians, were wounded in the explosion and gunfire.

The attack, which lasted for nearly four hours, ended after security forces shot dead three armed men, the governor's spokesman Sediq Azizi said.

"It was a huge explosion that broke all our windows," said witness Haseeb, who only gave one name, a government employee who works near the NDS compound.

"Many people have been wounded by flying pieces of glass."

In recent months, the Taliban have carried out near-daily attacks against Afghan forces -- even as the government prepares to engage in peace talks with the militants aimed at ending the country's decades-old war.

In two separate attacks on Sunday blamed on the Taliban, at least 19 security personnel were killed, officials said.

A group of 12 soldiers and police were killed in a seven-hour battle with Taliban fighters who attacked their outpost in the northern province of Kunduz, Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the provincial council chief said.

Taliban forces have regularly attacked security forces in the northern province, often attempting to enter Kunduz city, which has briefly fallen twice to the militants in recent years.

In the second attack late Sunday in northeastern Badakhshan, seven policemen were killed in fighting with Taliban fighters, Nik Mohammad, spokesman to the governor said.

The Taliban claimed both attacks in Kunduz and Badakhshan.

More about Afghanistan, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China hits top US lawmakers, envoy with sanctions over Xinjiang
Amy Stoch talks about 'Bill and Ted Face the Music,' digital age Special
Where is digital insurance heading after Wirecard's collapse? Special
US bases on Okinawa locked down over virus spike
Virus immunity may disappear within months: study
Comedian Adam Snair talks about 'Comedy Night' in Farmingdale Special
Essential Science: Is SARS-CoV-2 becoming more infectious?
Ten million kids 'may never return to school' after virus
Op-Ed: Dr. Fauci has the guts to disagree with Trump over coronavirus
Polarised North Macedonia votes amid virus surge