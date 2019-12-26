By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World In the northern Balkh Province in Afghanistan on Tuesday Taliban forces attacked an Afghan government checkpoint. The attack killed at least 15 security forces according to Afghan government officials. Checkpoint jointly operated Taliban claim responsibility for the attack Zabihullah Mjahid a Taliban spokesperson claimed that 20 soldiers were killed including the commander. Mujahi claimed the base was captured outright. If the report is true the Taliban would have been able to seize valuable weapons but also perhaps get valuable intelligence from the NDS. Afghan officials have not commented on what happened to the base. Ofter Taliban and official Afghan reports of casualties diverge. Most US casualties this year since 2014 US casualties increased this year as a recent article reports: "A 33-year-old U.S. Army Green Beret has become the 20th American service member to be killed by hostile fire this year in Afghanistan. His death on Monday makes it the deadliest year for U.S. forces since the official end of combat operations was declared in 2014." Although details of the attack are still emerging it appears the checkpoint was jointly manned by Afghan soldiers and the Afghan NDS intelligence directorate. The NDS is described by WIkipedia: "The National Directorate of Security was founded as the primary domestic and foreign intelligence agency of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in 2002, and is considered the successor to KHAD,[3] which was the previous intelligence organization before the Afghan Civil War (1996–2001).The NDS is part of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF),[4] and reports directly to the Office of the President." The Defense Ministry confirmed that 7 soldiers were killed in the attack so the other casualties were presumably members of the NDS. A recent article notes the growing toll imposed by the Taliban during the long conflict in spite of the usual winter lull in fighting: 'More than 18 years after U.S.-led forces toppled the hardline Taliban regime, Afghan forces are suffering record casualties with Afghan and U.S. officials warning that the toll is not sustainable..Despite a winter lull in fighting due to heavy snowfall in the mountains where the Islamist Taliban typically rest and regroup ahead of their annual spring offensive, assaults on vulnerable security checkpoints continue across the country. "Zabihullah Mjahid a Taliban spokesperson claimed that 20 soldiers were killed including the commander. Mujahi claimed the base was captured outright. If the report is true the Taliban would have been able to seize valuable weapons but also perhaps get valuable intelligence from the NDS. Afghan officials have not commented on what happened to the base. Ofter Taliban and official Afghan reports of casualties diverge. Mujahid also claimed that six soldiers were wounded and four arrested in the capture of the base.US casualties increased this year as a recent article reports: "A 33-year-old U.S. Army Green Beret has become the 20th American service member to be killed by hostile fire this year in Afghanistan. His death on Monday makes it the deadliest year for U.S. forces since the official end of combat operations was declared in 2014." More about Afghan taliban, Afghan civil war, Taliban attack on checkpoint More news from Afghan taliban Afghan civil war Taliban attack on ch...