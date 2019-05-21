Email
article imageTake a bow: Samoa PM makes Pacific Games archery team

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Samoa's prime minister has turned back time to qualify for the archery competition at the Pacific Games at the grand age of 74.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi made the national archery team after succeeding at trials on the weekend, the government said in a statement released Tuesday.

The larger-than-life septuagenarian last fired an arrow competitively when Samoa held the Games 12 years ago, earning himself a silver medal.

Malielegaoi said he wanted to go one better this time and was putting in the work with his teammates on the archery range.

"We need to practice as often as possible to improve our shooting style. We know the techniques and we need to perfect our techniques," he said.

"It's the same techniques that we also used in the last Games that were held here, and we believe strongly in the principle that practice makes perfect."

The Games will be held from July 7-20, with athletes from countries around the Pacific Sea competing in 27 sports.

