On his wedding anniversary on Wednesday, 29-year-old Syrian Abdulhamid Yusuf will have nothing to mark but a chemical attack that killed his wife and two baby children.

At least 80 people were killed on April 4 last year, on Yusuf and his wife's anniversary, when war planes dropped sarin gas on his hometown of Khan Sheikhun in northwest Syria.

The chemical assault on the rebel-held town was one of the most shocking of Syria's seven-year war, causing global outrage and rare retaliatory air strikes by the US.

"I've been deprived of part of my body, of my soul," says the young widower, breaking into tears as he sits in the garden of his now empty home.

An image of Yusuf holding the lifeless bodies of his 11-month-old twins -- Aya and Ahmad -- spread around the world in the wake of the attack.

Yusuf also lost his wife Dalal and 16 other relatives, including his brother, nephew and many cousins.

As Yusuf visits the cemetery to weed the graves of his loved ones twelve months on, his grief and anger is still raw.

"I won't be able to start over. I won't forget the past," he says.

- 'Never forget' -

Khan Sheikhun lies in Syria's Idlib province, the last in the country to remain largely beyond the control of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

UN war crimes investigators said they have evidence Syrian government forces were responsible for the deadly attack on Khan Sheikhun, but the allegations have been rejected by Damascus and its ally Russia.

"We want the international community to take a strong stand... Assad needs to pay", Yusuf says.

The early morning raid last year killed more than 80 people including 30 children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A sign indicates the Syiran town of Khan Sheikhun on March 31, 2018, where a chemical attack a year ago claimed the lives of over 80 people OMAR HAJ KADOUR, AFP

Witnesses said they saw people drop to the ground, convulsing violently, some with white foam pouring out of their mouths.

Ahmad al-Yusuf, 20, lost both his parents and two young brothers -- Mohammed and Anwar -- on a day he says he will never forget.

His mother had woken him up to perform morning prayers before he headed out to work on his grandfather's land.

After the strikes hit, he rushed back home to find his neighbour sitting on the ground, shaking uncontrollably and incapable of talking -- but staring straight at him.

"I'll never forget that day or those details," says the young man with a short haircut, who now runs the family's convenience store on his own.

"I lost all my family -- everything that was dearest to me."

He clings on to their memory even as he adapts to his new life alone.

"Whether I'm coming or going at home, I always see them in front of me."

- World is 'weak' -

The deadly strikes on Khan Sheikhun sparked international condemnation and caused the United States to fire 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield allegedly used in the attack.

But the bereaved residents feel nothing more substantial has been done to hold those responsible to account.

Mohamed al-Jawhara, a 24-year-old with blond hair and blue eyes, lost his parents, nephew and several cousins.

"It was such a shock. How do you bear seeing them all die in a single day?"

The Khan Sheikhun attack was yet another low point in seven years of Syria's war, which started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Abdulhamid Yusuf (1st-R), who lost 19 members of his family, including his wife and two children in a chemical attack in Syria's Khan Sheikhun, drinks coffee on March 31, 2018 with Ahmad Najib al-Jawhara (C), who lost his parents and nephew OMAR HAJ KADOUR, AFP

Multiple rounds of UN-backed talks have failed to stem the fighting, and Russia-backed regime forces have instead made significant military gains across the country.

Jawhara expresses frustration at what he sees as the insufficient response of the international community in holding Assad to account.

"We hoped he would be tried and have to pay" for what he did, says the student, who aims to be a teacher one day.

World leaders "have made statement after statement, but in the end they have been weak."