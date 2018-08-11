Syrian air defences engaged an "enemy target" near the border with Lebanon west of Damascus overnight, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

"Our air defences confronted an enemy target that penetrated airspace above the area of Deir al-Ashair in the Damascus countryside," SANA said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air defences reacted to "targets aiming at regime and loyalist positions in Deir al-Ashair" near the Lebanese border.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria for its information, did not specify who was reponsible for the attack

It said Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, which has been backing the Damascus government in Syria's seven-year civil war, was present in the area.

The Russia-backed government often accuses Israel of targeting its military positions.

Israel has carried out numerous raids in recent years, targeting government forces and their allies from Iran and Hezbollah.

Last week, Syrian air defences confronted another "enemy attack" west of Damascus. Then too the Observatory said it was unable to determine who was responsible.

Last month, Syria accused Israel of bombing a military post in the northern province of Aleppo, where the Observatory reported at least nine pro-regime fighters died.