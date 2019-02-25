Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSyria's Assad meets Iran supreme leader in Tehran

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Monday on his first visit to the Islamic republic since the start of the Syrian conflict.

During the meeting, Assad expressed his gratitude to Iran for all that it has done for Syria during the conflict, according to the Syrian presidency's account on the Telegram messaging app.

The leaders "reviewed the fraternal and strong relations between their two peoples, which have been the main factor in maintaining Syria and Iran in the face of plots by enemy countries", the presidency said.

Khamenei told Assad that "Iran considers helping the government and nation of Syria to be helping the resistance movement and is proud of it from the bottom of its heart", his website said.

"The creation of the buffer that the Americans are seeking to create in Syria is an example of these dangerous conspiracies which must be strongly denounced and resisted," Khamenei added.

Assad also met with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during his trip.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran as before will be alongside the people and government of Syria," Iran government's official website quoted Rouhani as saying.

Iran and Russia have been the key allies supporting Assad as he has battled to maintain his grip over Syria during nearly eight years of fighting that has claimed more than 360,000 lives.

More about Syria, Conflict, Iran, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Syria force carries out major evacuation from last IS holdout
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at the 91st annual Academy Awards Special
Lima Group begins meeting on next steps in Venezuela crisis
Essential Science: Triclosan affects responses to antibiotics
EU calls Brexit delay 'rational' as Labour moots new referendum
Venezuela's Guaido meets Pence in anti-Maduro strategy talks
Buhari in early lead as concerns mount over Nigeria vote
Britain should give up Chagos Islands: UN court
Huge crack in Brunt Ice Shelf could calve iceberg larger than NYC
After big jump bitcoin plunges below $4,000 again