Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSyria rebels say Western strikes 'farce' as long as Assad stays

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Syria's opposition Saturday said Western strikes on government military positions did not go far enough, with rebels casting them as a "farce" as long as President Bashar al-Assad remains in power.

The US, UK, and French strikes came after an alleged chemical attack a week ago on the rebel holdout of Douma outside Damascus, which rescuers and medics said killed more than 40 people.

"Punishing the instrument of the crime while keeping the criminal -- a farce," wrote Mohammad Alloush, a key member of the Jaish al-Islam rebel group that was in control of Douma.

Other members of the opposition complained the strikes would not stop Assad from killing civilians with conventional weapons.

Nasr al-Hariri, president of the mainstream Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC), said Assad would keep using other deadly weapons.

"I think the regime will not risk using chemical weapons in Syria again. It will only use explosive barrels, cluster bombs," he said.

SNC member Hadi al-Bahra said the strikes did send a message to the Syrian regime, but not a strong enough one.

"The rocket attacks today sent one message to Assad: 'You cannot continue to kill Syrian children with chemical weapons, use only conventional weapons' -- a shame on humanity," he said.

The day after the alleged chemical attack on Douma on April 7, the regime and its Russian ally announced Jaish al-Islam had agreeed to withdraw from the town, the last rebel holdout in the former opposition bastion of Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus.

The regime has won back almost all of Eastern Ghouta since it launched a deadly air and ground assault there in mid-February.

Since the civil war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests, Syria's opposition have repeatedly demanded Assad step down.

But he has managed to cling on to power, retaking swathes of territory with the help of air strikes from his ally Russia.

More about Syria, Conflict, Strikes, Rebels
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria: Trump
Affordable hepatitis C treatment close to launch
S.Africa lays to rest 'Mama' Winnie Mandela
US calls for additional sanctions on Venezuela
Russia blocks Telegram app over security concerns
Syria, from 'chemical attack' to retaliatory strikes — a chronology
US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria
Review: Eurythmics will melt your heart with three albums on vinyl Special
Michael Peterson discusses new country album, Dolly Parton Special
Charge as you drive street opens