Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSyria rebels and jihadists clash, killing 19

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Clashes between jihadists and rebels in northern Syria have killed at least 19 people, a war monitor said Tuesday.

The fighting, pitting Al-Qaeda-linked coalition Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) against an alliance of rebel groups, flared in western Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

HTS had on Monday accused rebel group Nureddine al-Zinki of killing five of its fighters, and launched an offensive against rebel positions close to the country's last opposition bastion in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Observatory, said 12 HTS fighters and five from the Zinki group had been killed, along with two civilians. A further 35 people were wounded, he said.

Nureddine al-Zinki is a major player in the National Liberation Front (NLF), a Turkish-backed rebel alliance.

HTS and other jihadist groups dominate more than half of Idlib province, while the NLF holds most of the rest.

The two have regularly clashed over control of territory.

Syria's conflict flared with anti-government protests in 2011 that were brutally repressed, sparking a complex multi-front civil war involving a myriad of jihadist groups and foreign powers.

It has left more than 360,000 people dead and displaced millions.

More about Syria, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Drop Facebook for a year? Yes, for $1000
CCTV footage shows men transporting 'Khashoggi body parts'
Review: Mike DelGuidice helps ring in the New Year with 'Nessun Dorma' Special
3D printed glass achieved on scale
'General Hospital' actor Josh Swickard announces engagement
Hardy Romans leap into the new year... off a bridge
The 'Mother Of Hubble space telescope' dies aged 93
Pull-out from Syria changes nothing in US support for Israel: Pompeo
Death toll hits a new peak in Indian Kashmir
New Horizons 'phoned home' late Tuesday morning - All is well