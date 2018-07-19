Syrian rebels have agreed to surrender a sensitive area bordering the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, a monitor and opposition source said Thursday, the latest in a series of deals expanding regime control over key territory.

The agreement follows another deal that saw thousands of residents evacuated Thursday morning from two pro-regime towns in northern Syria long besieged by hardline rebels.

Both deals, negotiated by regime ally Russia, will be seen as victories for President Bashar al-Assad over the seven-year uprising that once threatened his rule.

With a mix of military force and negotiated surrenders, his forces this month captured more than 90 percent of Daraa, the southern province where protests against him first erupted in 2011.

They then began intensely bombing rebels in Quneitra, a crescent-shaped province wedged between Daraa and the buffer zone with the Israel-occupied Golan to the west.

Under pressure, rebels have agreed to hand over Quneitra and the buffer to government forces, an opposition negotiator and a monitoring group told AFP on Thursday.

"The deal provides for a ceasefire, the handover of heavy and medium weapons, and the return of government institutions to the area," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.

Syrian forces would take over opposition territory in the buffer zone and some rebel fighters would be bussed to opposition territory in northern Syria, he added.

- Carrot-and-stick -

The agreement, according to the Observatory, does not include Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist-led alliance that holds territory straddling Quneitra and Daraa.

State news agency SANA said it had information on a deal for the army to return to its pre-2011 positions in the area, but did not provide more details.

Fuaa and Kafraya are the last remaining areas under siege in Syria, where government forces have also repeatedly used crippling blockades during the last seven years of war OMAR HAJ KADOUR, AFP

A member of the rebel delegation to the talks said that a preliminary ceasefire agreement on Quneitra had been reached with Moscow but said it was unclear when it would be implemented.

As part of it, he told AFP, Syrian government forces accompanied by Russian military police would enter the buffer zone with the Golan.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognised internationally.

It sees security in the area as a top priority and has been on high alert since Assad began his assault on the south one month ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Moscow earlier this month for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Syria's south.

Russia is a decades-old ally of Syria's government and has used a carrot-and-stick strategy with the opposition to help Assad regain the upper hand across the country.

Moscow dispatched warplanes to Syria in September 2015 to back beleaguered regime troops but has reached out to rebels too, securing negotiated surrenders of vital areas.

It has also been involved in talks that led to the evacuation of thousands of besieged people in a pair of pro-regime towns in northern Syria.

- 'A huge loss' -

Fuaa and Kafraya in Idlib province were the last remaining areas under blockade in Syria and a rare example of pro-government towns surrounded by rebel forces.

Besieged for three years by rebels and HTS, the Shiite-majority towns had become a rallying cry for the government and Iran, another key regime ally.

A deal between Russia and rebel ally Turkey saw thousands of residents bussed out early Thursday morning to regime territory in adjacent Aleppo province.

The departure was emotional and bittersweet, said Shilan Shuweish, a resident of Fuaa bussed out with her husband and two children.

"It's a huge loss," Shuweish, 28, said from the bus, writing to AFP via a mobile messaging app.

"We left our homes behind, but at the same time we've got kids here that until this day don't know what an apple is," she said.

Busses transporting residents and fighters from the towns of Fuaa and Kafraya arrive in Syrian regime-held territory at the Al-Eis crossing point south of Aleppo on July 19, 2018 George OURFALIAN, AFP

Some 6,900 civilians and fighters left, leaving two towns "entirely empty of residents," the Observatory said.

"As the buses entered regime-held areas, the regime started releasing detainees, as per the deal," Abdel Rahman said.

According to HTS sources, 1,500 detainees would be released from government jails under the deal.

Some reports have suggested the evacuation deal would also spare Idlib a government military offensive.

The province borders Turkey to the northwest but is otherwise almost completely surrounded by regime-held territory.

It is home to more than two million people, including Syrian civilians and rebels transferred from other opposition territory in surrender deals.