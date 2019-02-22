US-backed fighters trucked out civilians from the last speck of the Islamic State group's dying "caliphate" in Syria on Friday, eager to press on with the battle to crush the jihadists.

More than four years after IS overran large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq, and declared a "caliphate", they have lost all of it but a tiny patch in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border.

Last pocket of IS territory in syria Simon MALFATTO, AFP

More than 40 trucks carrying men, women and children left the enclave on Friday, AFP correspondents at a position of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces outside the village reported.

Most were women and children, their clothes caked in dust, but the passengers also included men with their faces wrapped in chequered scarves.

Women clung to the railings of the trucks, while the hair of younger girls blew in the wind, as they left enclave in the second such large-scale evacuation in three days.

On the back of one of the trucks, three men covered their faces with their hands, apparently not to be caught on camera.

One woman raised the index finger of her right hand in an Islamist gesture.

Asked what the situation was like inside the last IS scrap, a young man replied: "Not good".

SDF spokesman Adnan Afrin said more than 2,000 people were estimated to still be inside the pocket, and more trucks were expected to bring them out.

- 'War or surrender' -

Those evacuated have also included suspected Islamic State group fighters who are weeded out for detention during screening by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces Bulent KILIC, AFP

Once the evacuations have ended, the SDF would expel the last jihadists from the less than half a square kilometre (a fifth of a square mile) they still hold, he said.

"When the civilians leave, we will see how many civilians and IS fighters remain inside and what they want to do," he said.

"They will be faced with a choice: war or surrender."

Earlier on Friday, SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali said he hoped civilian evacuations could be completed by Saturday.

Children were among those trucked out of Baghouz in a convoy of vehicles led by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces Bulent KILIC, AFP

The SDF evacuated 3,000 people on Wednesday -- mostly women and children -- but trucks left near empty on Thursday.

Bali said that screening had determined that most of those evacuated on Wednesday were foreigners.

"The majority are Iraqi and from countries of the former Soviet Union, but there are also Europeans among them," he said.

David Eubank, the leader of the Free Burma Rangers volunteer aid group, said they included "many French women", as well as others from Australia, Austria, Germany and Russia, and one woman from Britain.

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based watchdog, urged the SDF and the US-led coalition supporting it to make protecting civilians a priority.

"Just because they may be families of ISIS members or sympathised with them does not take away their protected status," HRW's Nadim Houry said, using an alternative acronym for IS.

The evacuation route from the last shred of the Islamic State group's dying "caliphate" runs along a dirt road through the fields to territory held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces Delil SOULEIMAN, AFP

Beyond Baghouz, IS retains a presence in the vast Syrian desert and sleeper cells elsewhere, and continues to claim deadly attacks inside SDF-held territory.

On Thursday, they detonated a car bomb that killed 20 people near the Omar oil field, the main base for the SDF operation in Baghouz.

- US 'peacekeepers' -

The battle for the village is now the only live front in Syria's complex war, which has killed 360,000 people and displaced millions since 2011.

Any SDF victory in Baghouz would accelerate an expected withdrawal of US troops from Syria announced in December by US President Donald Trump.

Kurdish forces, who have spearheaded the US-backed fight against IS in Syria, fear a complete withdrawal of US troops would leave them exposed to a long threatened attack by neighbouring Turkey Delil souleiman, AFP

Kurdish forces, who have spearheaded the US-backed fight against IS in Syria, have expressed fear that a full pullout would leave them exposed to a long threatened attack by neighbouring Turkey.

But the White House said Thursday the US military will keep around 200 troops in Syria after the withdrawal.

"A small peacekeeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

At the height of its rule, IS imposed its brutal ideology on an area roughly the size of the United Kingdom, attracting thousands of supporters from abroad.

But some of those foreigners have been killed, while the SDF holds hundreds more.

London teenager Shamima Begum faces being left stateless after Britain revoked her citizenship and authorities in Bangladesh, where her parents were born, said they did not want her LAURA LEAN, POOL/AFP/File

Syria's Kurds have long requested that their home countries take them back, but foreign governments have been reluctant.

On Thursday, the father of Hoda Muthana, 24, who joined IS in Syria sued to bring her home after the Trump administration declared she was not a US citizen.

London teenager Shamima Begum, meanwhile, faced being left stateless after Britain revoked her citizenship over joining IS aged just 15, and authorities in Bangladesh, where her parents were born, said they did not want her.