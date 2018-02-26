Email
article imageSwedish PM unhurt in snowstorm smash-up

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A car transporting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven careened off the E4 autoroute north of Stockholm on Monday during a blizzard, smashing into a guardrail though Lofven was unhurt, officials said.

"There was some damage to the body of the car but nobody was injured," said Karl Melin, a spokesman for Sweden's security and intelligence service (Sapo), which is responsible for Lofven's security detail.

Lofven was on his way to Uppsala, 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital, where he was to hold a speech at the Akademiska Hospital when the accident happened.

Sapo called a second car to the scene to replace the damaged one and the prime minister was able to continue on his way.

Road conditions were poor in the area amid heavy snowfall. Earlier Monday, more than 20 cars were involved in a pile-up on the same autoroute, causing several light injuries.

