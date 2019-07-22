Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSweden drops probe of man in ASAP Rocky assault case

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Swedish prosecutors on Monday dropped an investigation into one of the men involved in a street brawl with US rapper ASAP Rocky, saying the man was acting in self defence.

The fight between two men and ASAP Rocky and his entourage in Stockholm on June 30 led to the July 3 arrest of the rapper, who has been detained since on suspicion of assault.

Parts of the brawl were captured on a video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ which showed the rapper tossing a young man to the ground.

But the 30-year-old New York rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, posted his own videos on Instagram showing the lead-up to the clash.

In those videos the young man can be seen arguing with the rapper, who repeatedly asks the man and his friend to stop following them.

The young man can also be seen hitting the rapper's large bodyguard with a pair of headphones.

Following Mayers' arrest, the bodyguard filed a counter-complaint against the man claiming to be a victim, accusing him of harassment and assault.

However the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced Monday it was dropping the investigation, saying the man's actions were in self-defence as he was being pushed and that the bodyguard -- or "counter-plaintiff" -- had grabbed his throat.

"In this situation the person throws his headphones at the counter-plaintiff and tries to punch, which can be considered part of his right to self-defence," prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

The investigation has been ongoing alongside a probe into Mayers, who is suspected of assault but has not been charged.

On July 5 the Stockholm District Court ordered that Mayers be kept in custody for two weeks while the case was investigated as the rapper was considered a "flight risk".

Last Friday the prosecutor requested more time to finish the investigation and was granted a extension until Thursday.

Since his arrest, fans, fellow artists and US Congress members have campaigned for the artist to be freed.

US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the case over the weekend by contacting Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Trump on Saturday tweeted that Lofven had assured him that ASAP Rocky would be "treated fairly".

"Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump added.

Lofven's press secretary Toni Eriksson confirmed that the call had taken place and told AFP that "the Prime Minister was careful to point out that the Swedish justice system is completely independent".

More about Sweden, Rapper, Assault
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Is anorexia partly caused by gut bacteria?
One year on, deadly Greek wildfire haunts survivors
Italy drafts 'no-mobile-phone phobia' law
Op-Ed: Russia and China vs America — Not looking good
French submarine lost in 1968 found at last in Mediterranean
Tiffany to perform at Mulcahy's as part of 'Pieces of Me' tour
Lucas Adams to exit NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' as Tripp Dalton
Adam Lambert and Queen sell out two shows at The Forum
Britain repeats demand for Iran to release tanker, mulls response
Paris braces for record heat as Europe scorched again