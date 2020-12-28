Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSwan Late: mourning bird holds up German trains

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

A swan mourning the death of its companion on a German railway track held up 23 trains for almost an hour and had to be removed by firefighters using special equipment, police said.

The two birds had strayed onto the track area of the high-speed line between Kassel and Gottingen in central Germany "during an excursion", according to Kassel police.

One of the birds died, likely after getting caught in the overhead power cables, said the statement on the December 23 incident, which was made public Monday.

Its companion then sat beside the body in mourning, resisting attempts by officials to lure it away and temporarily closing the line to traffic.

Firefighters with special equipment were later called in and managed to lift the dead swan and its surviving companion away from the area.

Twenty-three trains were delayed for about 50 minutes while the rescue operation took place, the police statement said.

The surviving swan was unharmed and later released onto the river Fulda, it added.

According to Britain's Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, swans try to find a mate for life.

More about Germany, Animal, Offbeat, Swan
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop to be a virtual celebration
In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override
Essential Science: Immuno-antibiotics, the answer to resistance?
Casting a light: Coronavirus transmission and natural UV light
Russia marks more virus deaths as nations roll out vaccines
EU clears way for China investment pact
Op-Ed: COVID — 'Transmissible psychoses?' Another disaster?
Odebrecht fined $50 mn in Colombia over corruption
Chinese citizen journalist jailed for Wuhan virus reporting
Steve Grand talks about 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' quarantine Special