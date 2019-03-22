Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSuspected senior IS leader held in Hungary: prosecutor

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Hungarian police on Friday arrested a Syrian man suspected of being a high-ranking IS leader who organised suicide attacks and executions, following a European cross-border investigation.

The man was arrested in a detention centre in eastern Hungary, Budapest chief prosecutor Tibor Ibolya told the M1 public television channel, describing him as a senior Islamic State (IS) leader.

The 27-year-old had been a member of the group since 2016, said a statement by Ibolya's office.

The man was awaiting deportation from Hungary to Greece -- where he had received refugee status -- when he was arrested after a probe that involved Hungarian and Belgian agencies.

The investigation linked the suspect to the execution of 20 family members in the Syrian city of Homs in 2016.

The victims were beheaded after refusing to join IS, the prosecutor's office said.

"There are reasonable grounds for suspicion that the man personally took part in the execution," it said.

The arrest was coordinated by Eurojust, the EU's judicial cooperation unit.

"Due to the evidence from Belgium, the suspect can now be held by the Hungarian authorities on suspicion of committing terrorist activities," Eurojust said in a statement.

The suspect was first detained at Budapest airport in December last year after he and a woman travelling with him were caught in possession of false identification documents.

He was convicted of human trafficking and other crimes and handed an expulsion order from Hungary, before his arrest on Friday over the new claims.

More about Syria, Conflict, Hungary
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Serbian downed US stealth jet, then befriended pilot
Review: Richard Marx shines at Carnegie Hall performance in New York City Special
Britain's Prince Charles heads to Cuba amid US tensions
Madonna celebrates 30-year anniversary of 'Like a Prayer' album
Matt Cohen checks out of 'General Hospital' as Dr. Griffin Munro
China's Xi insists new Silk Road runs both ways as Italy signs up
New book: Digital Journal celebrates 20 years of real news
EU should build autos in US to avoid tariffs: Trump
Russia jails 'disabled' Ukrainian for 6 years on terror charges
Back to the future: cassettes launch comeback tour