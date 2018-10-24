Suspected bombs sent to Obama and Clinton homes, CNN offices

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Pipe bombs and other explosive devices have started showing up - from Washington D.C. to New York City - targeting George Soros, Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama, and now, CNN's headquarters in New York City's Time Warner Building. The Secret Service is saying that Clinton's package was said to contain a "functional explosive device," but did not elaborate any further. The package addressed to Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, also during the mail screening that the Secret Service performs for former presidents. Follow CNN’s live coverage of suspicious packages being sent to public figures and CNN’s NY offices: oEyGUhEFaH — Elana Zak (@elanazak) October 24, 2018 CNN was on the air, with Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, discussing the explosive devices sent to Clinton and Obama when a fire alarm could be heard by viewers watching the news at home. You could see people hurriedly leaving behind the anchors as CNN cut to a commercial. According to a As of 11:50, EDT, the device has been moved in a secure vehicle and is being taken to the Rodman’s Neck facility in the Bronx, where the bomb squad is based, according to CNN. They did not plan to detonate it on site. .PoppyHarlowCNN and jimsciutto are doing what good journalists always do: Keep reporting the story. They are standing on a street corner on cell phones on air after our building was evacuated. G7dyt5xldN — Elana Zak (@elanazak) October 24, 2018 The White House condemned the attacks, with “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.” The Secret Service's interception of " two suspicious packages" meant for the offices of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama came after a pipe bomb was discovered Monday in George Soros' mailbox. Soros has been a prominent international supporter of democratic ideals and causes for more than 30 years.The Secret Service is saying that Clinton's package was said to contain a "functional explosive device," but did not elaborate any further. The package addressed to Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, also during the mail screening that the Secret Service performs for former presidents.CNN was on the air, with Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, discussing the explosive devices sent to Clinton and Obama when a fire alarm could be heard by viewers watching the news at home. You could see people hurriedly leaving behind the anchors as CNN cut to a commercial.According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to one sent to Soros' home and similar to ones sent to homes of Clintons and Obamas. The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional.As of 11:50, EDT, the device has been moved in a secure vehicle and is being taken to the Rodman’s Neck facility in the Bronx, where the bomb squad is based, according to CNN. They did not plan to detonate it on site.The White House condemned the attacks, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issuing a statement More about Terror attacks, Pipe bombs, multiple packages, CNN, Clinton and Obama Terror attacks Pipe bombs multiple packages CNN Clinton and Obama