Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSuspect packages sent to diplomatic missions in Australia

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Suspicious packages were sent to more than a dozen foreign embassies and consulates in major Australian cities on Wednesday in a seemingly orchestrated but scattershot campaign.

Emergency services raced to a string of diplomatic facilities which had received packages containing suspected hazardous material, all within the space of a few hours.

There was no obvious pattern to countries targeted, with consulates of the United States, China, Italy, India, Japan and New Zealand suffering scares.

There was no obvious pattern to countries targeted with consulates of the United States China Ita...
There was no obvious pattern to countries targeted, with consulates of the United States, China, Italy, India, Japan and New Zealand suffering scares
William WEST, AFP

The packages were not believed to be dangerous, but police, fire crews and forensic teams were urged to use breathing apparatus as they documented and double- or triple-bagged the materials for further testing.

Victoria Police said there was no threat to the public: "At this time we believe the matter is targeted and not impacting the general community."

Forensic officers remove a bag from the Italian consulate. Police said the packages were not believe...
Forensic officers remove a bag from the Italian consulate. Police said the packages were not believed to be dangerous
William WEST, AFP

Most of the sites -- also including locations near the Spanish, Swiss, Egyptian and Pakistani consulates -- were evacuated as a precaution but have since been declared safe.

A British High Commission spokesperson said its consulate general in Melbourne had been targeted, but "all our staff are safe and accounted for".

The US consulate in the city said it had also received a "suspicious" package, which a spokesperson said was handled in coordination with police and the fire service.

Victoria Police said there was no threat to the public
Victoria Police said there was no threat to the public
William WEST, AFP

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs said it had sent a note to all diplomatic missions in the capital on Tuesday, "alerting them to the possibility of suspicious packages being delivered by mail".

That warning was triggered after three earlier incidents at offices in Sydney and Canberra.

Local media on Monday reported that the Argentine consulate in Sydney had received a package containing white powder. It did not test positive for toxins.

More about Australia, Politics, Packages
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
SpaceX hints at launching prototype 'Starship' hopper in February
Review: TG Sheppard pays homage to Elvis Presley with new country single Special
Op-Ed: China US trade talks — Big stakes, big risks
Review: Mark Morton rocks on 'Cross Off,' featuring Chester Bennington Special
Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows
IBM reveals its first commercial quantum computer
Another drone sighting causes disruption at UK's Heathrow airport
Mexico detains suspects in shooting attack on resort town bar
Review: Sword swallower delivers jaw-dropping act on 'AGT: Champions' Special