By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World President Donald Trump received largely negative reviews from people surveyed around the world, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center, but views of the U.S. itself remain mostly favorable. Many regions were especially antagonized by Trump's trademark “America First” approach to trade or foreign policy. Three out of four people surveyed in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, and the Netherlands lacked confidence in Trump's policies, while in Mexico, 89 percent of those surveyed said they have no confidence in him. Pew said About the only thing that got some positive reviews was Trump's approach to North Korea - however, he only got a 41 percent favorable rating with 36 percent of those polled voicing disapproval. Pew also said that overall, Trump's ratings have been lower than his predecessor, President Barack Obama. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands at a meeting south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea in June 2019 -- their summits have been historic, if not full of concrete results Brendan Smialowski, AFP/File Small pockets of support Trump is not universally disliked. Israel and the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria, and India all expressed support for Trump, believing he will do the right thing in world affairs. About seven-in-ten have confidence in Trump in Israel, where 74 percent endorse his decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and 66 percent back his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. In Ukraine, less than half (46 percent) support Trump's policies. Trump's biggest supporters are the political right. Positive ratings for Trump have increased significantly since 2018 among those on the right in several nations. Confidence in Trump from the right is up 15 percentage points or more in Hungary, Spain, France, and Brazil among right-wing populist supporters. Interestingly, the Pew survey also asked all respondents about four international leaders in addition to President Trump: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump received the highest negative ratings among the group, with Putin and Xi coming in just a little bit better than Trump. As for what the world thinks of the United States in general, 54 percent of those polled expressed a favorable opinion of the U.S. while 38 percent expressed an unfavorable view. Pew found the world's favorable opinion of the U.S. declined dramatically when Trump took office and remains significantly lower than during the Obama era. 