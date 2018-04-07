Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSupporters prevent Brazil's Lula from surrendering

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A crowd of supporters prevented Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from leaving to surrender to police and begin his prison sentence for corruption Saturday, an AFP journalist said.

In chaotic scenes, scores of leftist activists swarmed around his car and blocked the gate at the metalworkers' union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, forcing the 72-year-old two-term president to leave the car.

He had been on his way out of the building to hand himself in to police.

Lula first got into the gray hatchback and appeared about to leave, but activists pushed against the gates, so that they could not be opened and almost fell down.

Meanwhile, another group was attempting to mob the car itself.

Finally, Lula exited the car, squeezing through the tightly packed crowd and pausing to embrace one man, before returning into the metalworkers' union building where he has been holed up for the past two days.

Lula was ordered to surrender to police by Friday but missed the deadline while his lawyers pursued appeals in the courts.

Earlier Saturday, he broke his silence to tell thousands of supporters gathered at the union building that he was innocent but would accept being arrested.

He was due to be taken to the southern city of Curitiba to start serving a 12-year sentence for taking a luxury apartment as a bribe from a construction company.

More about Brazil, Politics, Corruption, Lula, Mythbusters
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada shaken as 14 killed in hockey bus crash
China urges EU to 'act together' against US protectionism
Athabasca CEO — Trudeau ‘has to show leadership’ over pipeline
Stricken ship crushes wooden mansion on Istanbul's Bosphorus
To advance, robots need artificial intelligence
Facebook set to verify identity of major page owners
How to best roll out AI products into the workplace: Interview Special
Man drives into crowd in Germany, at least 2 dead
Canada mourns 14 killed in hockey bus crash
AI transcribes words users 'speak silently'