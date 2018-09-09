Supporters of far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated in support of the frontrunner on Sunday, who is convalescing after being stabbed while campaigning several days before.

Bolsonaro is hospitalized in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, which said Sunday that his condition is improving but that he was still receiving nutrients intravenously.

"Bolsonaro was stabbed because he is already elected," Flavio, one of the candidate's sons, told some 2,000 cheering supporters at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach.

He wore the same shirt -- yellow with the words "My party is Brazil" -- that his father had on when he was stabbed in the abdomen on Thursday during a rally in Juiz de Fora.

The Bolsonaro supporters said a prayer for the candidate's health and then went into a loud rendition of the Brazilian national anthem.

"I am totally sure that he is the only one who can repair this country and end corruption," Nilce Ferreira, wearing a Brazilian national team jersey, said at Copacabana.

Another gathering of "Bolsonaristas" -- this one in Brasilia -- was attended by almost a thousand people, according to media estimates, and a third was to take place in Sao Paulo during the afternoon.

A left-wing activist knifed Bolsonaro in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais on Thursday, claiming to be on a "mission from God."

It was the latest in a series of bizarre twists in Brazil's presidential contest, from which the most popular candidate, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was disqualified because he is serving a jail sentence for accepting a bribe, leaving Bolsonaro the frontrunner.