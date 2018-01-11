Staff at Greece's former premier TV channel Mega on Thursday said the station faced 'sudden death' after it failed to apply for a new licence.

"420 staff and their families are in imminent danger," the station's employees said in a statement, adding that they felt "defrauded" by Mega's shareholders.

Six other channels had earlier applied for private licences under a new tender, including mainstays Skai, Antenna, Alpha and Star.

Each ten-year licence has a starting bid of 35 million euros ($42 million).

Greece's first non-state TV station, appearing in 1989, Mega was the country's most influential channel for more than two decades.

A major critic of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist government, it collapsed in 2016 after banks froze the channel's accounts over late loan repayments, with its top shareholders turning a blind eye.

Its staff on Thursday said they had struggled for nearly two years without pay to keep the channel going, mostly with show reruns.