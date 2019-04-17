Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSudan's Bashir transferred to prison: family source

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to a Khartoum prison following his toppling by the army last week, a source from his family told AFP on Wednesday.

"Last night, Bashir was transferred to Kober prison in Khartoum," the source said without revealing his name for security reasons.

Bashir was ousted by the army last Thursday after four months of protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule. The country's new military rulers had said he was being held "in a secure place".

Witnesses said there was a heavy deployment of soldiers and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force outside the prison in north Khartoum.

"There are troops in vehicles mounted with machine-guns near the prison," a witness told AFP.

More about Sudan, Unrest, Politics, Bashir, Mythbusters
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada conservatives win Alberta polls in blow to Trudeau
Op-Ed: Threat of further US oil sanctions could roil oil markets
Productivity rises in tech firm that gives workers Wednesdays off
Sudan's Bashir moved to prison as protesters rally
Crisis deepens in Nicaragua a year into anti-Ortega protests
Skill shortage could hold up Notre Dame rebuild: UK architect
Five things that went wrong for India's Jet Airways
Kassi Ashton talks 'Pretty Shiny Things,' technology, dream duets Special
Amid worries over Russia, Sweden returns troops to Baltic island
For its health and yours, keep the cat indoors