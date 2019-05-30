Email
article imageSudan closes Al-Jazeera office in Khartoum: channel

By AFP     53 mins ago in World

Sudan has closed the Khartoum office of Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera, the station said on its website Thursday, adding that its staff members' work permits had also been withdrawn.

The Qatar-based broadcaster said Sudanese security officers informed it of the decision by the Sudanese Transitional Military Council to shut its office down.

"The decision also includes the withdrawal of the work permits for the correspondents and personnel of the Al-Jazeera network starting from now," said the station, which regularly broadcasts footage of demonstrations in Sudan.

No written decision was given to the bureau's director, the channel said.

"They told us that the military council had decided to close the Al-Jazeera network's office and withdraw its licence, Al-Musallami Al-Kabbashi, the director of the station's Khartoum office told AFP.

"We gave them the material and the office," he added.

The Transitional Military Council (spokesman Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi pictured May 20...
The Transitional Military Council (spokesman Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi pictured May 20, 2019) took power after the army ousted president Omar al-Bashir
Ebrahim Hamid, AFP/File

The Transitional Military Council took power after the army ousted president Omar al-Bashir, a close ally of Qatar.

The council's head Abdelfattah al-Burhan travelled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to participate in a summit there. He had already visited Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of terrorism, which it denies.

The generals, backed by key Arab powers, have resisted calls from African and Western governments to hand over the reins of power.

