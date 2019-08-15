Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStrong winds fan fierce wildfire in southern France

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Environment

More than 500 firefighters battled Thursday to contain a fire sweeping through a pine forest in southern France, with officials warning that strong winds could hinder efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Some 900 hectares (2,000 acres) have been destroyed since the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the rugged hills of the Aude department, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Toulouse.

Commander Philippe Fabre of the Aude fire service told AFP there had been a "slight letup" early Thursday, with firefighters able to halt the fire's advance.

But he said winds were expected to gust at up to 60 km/h (40 mph) later Thursday, and efforts would be focused on "extinguishing the fiercest hotspots and preventing flare-ups in hard-to-reach areas".

No injuries have been reported and so far no homes have been destroyed, though 22 people were evacuated from their homes in the Val-de-Dagne commune.

"Firefighters were able to stop the flames from reaching the houses but all the surrounding vegetation was destroyed. We had to evacuate the horses and donkeys," said Christian Lacube, the commune's mayor.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, though authorities had warned of extremely dry conditions across much of southern France after weeks of drought.

"This fire is proving complicated because the areas are very difficult to access, there aren't any practicable roads," Anne Laybourne, chief of staff for the government's top official in the region, told AFP.

Three tanker planes were dropping water on the flames, with two more on standby.

Around 450 firefighters were also tackling a wildfire near Beziers along the Mediterranean coast that began Wednesday, though officials said it was under control Thursday after burning some 250 hectares.

More about incendie, secours
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russian Airbus makes emergency landing in corn field
Joey Fatone of NSYNC talks 'Common Knowledge,' podcast, Fat Ones Special
EU water bombers join Greek firemen to douse island wildfire
Employees urge Google not to work with US immigration officials
India's Modi hails 'path-breaking' Kashmir move
Russians hail 'hero' pilot after Moscow emergency landing
Chinese startup LinkSpace successfully tests reusable rocket
UK opposition seeks to oust PM to avoid no-deal Brexit
As troops pull out, Ukraine frontline village fears for future
Starvation likely killed Franco-Irish teen in Malaysia, no sign foul play