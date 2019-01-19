Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStrong 6.7-strength quake jolts north-central Chile: USGS

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit north-central Chile on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 53 kilometers (33 miles) with an epicenter some 15 km southwest of Coquimbo, according to the USGS.

The earthquake, which hit at 0132 GMT (Sunday), was felt in Valparaiso, O'Higgins and the region of the capital Santiago, as well as in Atacama and Coquimbo up north.

Thousands of homes lost power, which showed how intense the quake was, according to Ricardo Toro of the National Emergency Office.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Chile is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was the strongest ever recorded, at 9.5, on the magnitude scale, according to the USGS.

Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire -- an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

More about Chile, Earthquake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Donald Trump again sparks anger with dumb 'Send a Brick' campaign
Artificial intelligence identifies an unknown human ancestor
Remains of ancient life found beneath Antarctic ice
'General Hospital' cast honors the memory of make-up artist
DRC court confirms Tshisekedi winner of disputed presidential election
Macron's rebound strategy tested as 'yellow vests' hold 10th protest
Spanish rescuers drill tunnel to search for toddler down well
Trump offers concessions on immigrants in return for wall funds
Explosion from illegal pipeline tap kills 66 people in Mexico
Democratic transition in Venezuela seems possible, analysts say