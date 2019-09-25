Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStrong 6.5 magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37 kilometres (23 miles) offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past.

"I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake," said an AFP reporter in Ambon.

"The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking."

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

More about Indonesia, Earthquake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US treasure hunter's dig in Chile runs into trouble
Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director
Cats are securely bonded to their people: New research
Review: Alter Bridge puts on upbeat rock show in New York City Special
Trump says he will continue to withhold Ukraine military aid
Emirati becomes first Arab to reach ISS
Op-Ed: Zelenskiy thought his side of Trump call would not be published
Trump and Ukraine's Zelensky: a political tragicomedy in one act
Brett Kissel talks 'Drink About Me,' Garth Brooks and digital age Special
More chores for Amazon's Alexa, and a new (celebrity) voice