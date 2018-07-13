Government forces in Nicaragua on Saturday shot dead two young men at a protest site in a church, the clergy said, on the third day of nationwide demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega, a former revolutionary hero now accused of authoritarianism.

The latest victims bring to at least nine the toll in the Central American country since Thursday, when protesters intensified their opposition to the government after three months of unrest which have left around 274 people dead.

A caravan of protesters was to drive through flashpoint areas of the capital Managua on Saturday, after a general strike on Friday and a peaceful procession by thousands there on Thursday.

"Priests in Divina Misericordia (parish) report they continue to be strongly attacked by police and paramilitaries," the Episcopal Conference said on Twitter.

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and Apostolic Nuncio Stanislaw Waldemar Sommertag arrived at the parish in an effort to mediate for the release of dozens of students who have been entrenched there since Friday.

"They are telling us that we have two dead and several wounded," Brenes said on reaching the parish.

Political tensions have soared since protests against a now-aborted pension reform began on April 18 and mushroomed into general opposition to Ortega and his government.

Brazil on Saturday said it deplored attacks "perpetrated on July 13 by the security forces and paramilitaries against students and civilians" at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua, which stands beside the parish attacked on Saturday.

Students have been holed up there since protests began, and a medic reported several injuries after pro-government forces opened fire.

"The escalation of violence against civil society, with physical aggression against the clergy, journalists and human rights defenders, is unacceptable," Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Nicaraguan forces on Friday also attacked a neighborhood in the opposition bastion of Masaya, killing two, as Ortega called for peace during a day of strikes.

A member of Nicaragua's police force takes part in confrontations with anti-government demonstrators in the opposition bastion of Masaya, where two people including a policeman died Inti OCON, AFP

He and his supporters began a procession from the capital to the opposition stronghold, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south. One of the dead on Friday was a policeman, a local rights group representative told AFP.

The rally celebrated the June 1979 "retreat" that saw thousands of guerrillas withdraw from Managua to Masaya to regroup, before securing victory on July 19 when the dictator Anastasio Somoza fled the country.

On Friday, protesters erected barricades and vowed to prevent Ortega's procession from passing through. It was delayed and limited in scope.

Where Ortega was once hunkered down with allies in Masaya fighting against a dictatorship, the 72-year-old head of state now is the one despised in the rebel heartland.

In Masaya, Ortega accused the opposition of acting "with venom and hate," and appealed for a return to "the road of peace."

- The strike 'weapon' -

A single merchant sits alone in a deserted street as the Nicaraguan opposition stages a 24-hour general strike INTI OCON, AFP

Banks, markets, gas stations, schools and shops kept their doors locked among deserted streets during the opposition- staged 24-hour general strike on Friday.

Mercado Oriental, one of the biggest trade centers in the capital with 20,000 businesses, was almost entirely shuttered.

"I'm working out of necessity, but the strike is a weapon to put pressure on the government because there is no end in sight to this situation," Adolfo Diaz, a 67-year-old shoe shiner, told AFP while sitting alone in a hall at the Huembes market in Managua's east, normally a bustling hub of about 4,500 businesses.

The strike, called by the opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy grouping, came after four police officers and a protester died on Thursday as clashes erupted between opposition activists and government forces and their paramilitary allies in the southeast town of Morrito.

- 'Terrorist' arrested -

A pro-government Sandinista youth keeps watch as supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega celebrate the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista military maneuver "El Repliegue" (The Retreat), in Masaya Inti OCON, AFP

On Friday, police arrested opposition leader Medardo Mairena, accusing him of being a "terrorist" who organized and ordered the "attack" against the murdered police and protester.

The opposition Civic Alliance denounced Mairena's detention as an "act of intimidation."

The opposition is demanding either early elections or the resignation of Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, accusing both of corruption, despotism and nepotism.