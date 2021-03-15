Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStrange Twitter bug bans users for mentioning 'Memphis'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Twitter users who used the word "Memphis" found themselves temporarily locked out of their accounts at the weekend because of a bizarre bug.

Several users shared screenshots showing messages from Twitter saying their account was being limited for violating the platform's rules, after they had tweeted a message which included the word "Memphis."

Twitter late Sunday acknowledged the error and said it had been fixed.

Reports of the bug emerged after some soccer fans noticed that posts mentioning Olympique Lyonnais player Memphis Depay were being blocked.

The French soccer club tweeted a picture of their Dutch forward with the message: "Hey, @Twitter -- can we talk about him yet?"

Others joined in with jokes about the apparent taboo.

"When bots flood our comments with 'say the m word'," NBA team the Memphis Grizzlies tweeted with a video of a player blocking a shot.

Some users expressed mock concern about the taboo covering the Tennessee home of rock'n'roll where Elvis Presley grew up.

Others referenced the Monty Python comedy "Life of Brian," with lawyer George Conway, a vocal Donald Trump critic, linking to the scene where a man is about to be stoned for saying the word "Jehovah."

"A number of accounts that Tweeted the word 'Memphis' were temporarily limited due to a bug," Twitter Support said on Sunday.

"It's been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We're sorry this happened."

Some users noted that Twitter was able to ban a specific term, albeit inadvertently, and called for it to better address abuse on the platform.

"Hello Twitter, Glad you got that fixed. Now ban the nazis, please," one user tweeted.

More about Internet, Media, US, Twitter, Offbeat
More news from
Latest News
Top News
World awaits China Covid origins report
Italy under virus curbs again as Dutch, Irish stop AstraZeneca shots
Million-tree mission hopes to fix reforestation flaws
Biggest sandstorm in decade turns Beijing skies yellow
Microsoft Exchange breach means firms need to enhance security Special
Spring break and COVID-19 may end up being a very bad idea
Op-Ed: Cyberwars — Hack back is the call, and it can work
Women across Australia march against sexual violence and inequality
Orban's largesse wins over Romania's Hungarians
Merkel party in crisis after defeat in regional polls