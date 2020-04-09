Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStranded liner evacuation to follow 'strict measures'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The evacuation of 112 Australian and New Zealander passengers from a stranded cruise ship infested with the coronavirus will take place "under strict sanitary measures," Uruguay's foreign minister said on Thursday.

The virus-stricken Australian liner Greg Mortimer has been anchored off the coast of Uruguay's capital Montevideo for almost two weeks. More than half of the 217 people aboard have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tomorrow the humanitarian corridor will be carried out," said Ernesto Talvi in publishing a detailed evacuation procedure.

"The corridor will operate under strict sanitary measures," the foreign minister added on Twitter.

The tourists will be taken on buses with a police escort to Montevideo's international airport where they will board a medically equipped Airbus A350 that will fly them to Melbourne, Australia.

The operation will begin on Friday evening with the flight taking off in the early hours of Saturday.

The passengers will be taken straight to the runway without entering the terminal.

Press will be allowed to cover the operation, but at a distance of 300 meters.

"There will be practically no human contact" between the passengers and others, Talvi said on Wednesday.

He said a list of the passengers and their state of health would be sent to Australian authorities.

Both those that have tested positive and others to have tested negative will be aboard the flight and will have to stay in quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in Melbourne.

According to the ship's owners Aurore Expeditions, 128 people aboard the liner have tested positive, among them crew and passengers.

Eight people have been taken ashore for hospital treatment after showing signs that their lives were at risk.

Even after the evacuation, more than 80 crew members and around 20 Europeans and Americans will remain on board the Greg Mortimer.

Of those that have tested positive for the virus "they will have to wait until they test negative" before heading home via Sao Paulo, Aurore said on Tuesday.

Those that have already tested negative will be allowed to leave in the coming days, provided they pass another test first.

More about Health, Virus, Uruguay, Australia, Ship
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: New efforts to test patients for COVID-19 at home Special
Spy chief named Iraq's third PM-designate this year
South Africa crime rate drops, minister says thanks to virus lockdown booze ban
Canada expects coronavirus deaths to soar by end of pandemic
Electronic music manager launches eSports 360 management company
Dan Smalley talks 'If I'm Honest' EP, digital age, dream duets Special
Singapore moves migrant workers out of dorms after surge in virus cases
Chatting with Marie Osmond: Inspiring message during quarantine Special
How cloud giants are fighting against coronavirus Special
Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 jihadists killed in offensive